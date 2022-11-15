Three major accidents leave one dead and multiple roads closed Monday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Three accidents throughout Colorado Springs Monday evening left one person dead and multiple roads closed down.

In what was a busy night for CSPD and emergency responders multiple calls regarding vehicle accidents came in throughout the evening. One of them being a hit-and-run.

At 7:53 pm a call came in about an injured man lying on Northbound Powers and Palmer Park Boulevard. Northbound Powers Boulevard was closed for about an hour Monday night before opening around 9:20 pm.

According to CSPD, the driver that caused the accident was in a Blue Honda Civic. Police say the driver fled after the initial accident but police were able to track the man down and arrest him at his home.

The injured person was taken to a local hospital with a fractured lower leg and pelvis. One person has been arrested but that person's name has not been released.

There was also a deadly crash at South Academy and Chelton outside of Wendy's. The call came in around 8:21 pm about an accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

CSPD said a person hit was killed. It is unclear if there will be any arrests.

Finally, just before 7 p.m. a multi-vehicle accident near South Academy and South Airport Rd caused a vehicle to roll over. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured or killed in this accident. Police tell us one person is in custody.

These are developing stories and will be updated as more information is available.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.