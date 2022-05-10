Three juveniles were taken into custody following armed carjacking

PUEBLO, CO — Three juvenile males were taken into custody after Pueblo police were sent to the 3200 block of Baystate Ave for an armed carjacking.

At approximately 3:00 p.m. on May, 7, the victim of the carjacking said her vehicle was stolen by three males with pistols and proceeded to describe what they were wearing as masks and hoodies.

As officers were on the way to the scene, they saw a vehicle that matched the description that was occupied by three males wearing masks.

A short pursuit ensued after the vehicle refused to stop for police.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle using a pursuit intervention technique maneuver in the 400 block of West Northern Avenue.

The three males were taken into custody and were later identified as the males involved in the carjacking.

A loaded handgun was found in the vehicle and all males have had an extended violent criminal history and police say they are documented gang members.

All of the males have restraining orders that prohibit them from possessing and/or purchasing firearms or other weapons.

The males were screened into the Pueblo Youth Center for aggravated robbery, 1st Degree motor vehicle theft and restraining order violation.

One suspect had a current felony warrant for weapons charges.

Another suspect was identified as having the gun and was then charged with possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

The driver of the vehicle was also charged with Felony eluding.

