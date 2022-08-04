Watch Now
Three homes 'severely damaged' by fire in Aurora neighborhood

Three homes were severely damaged in a fire in the 17400 block of East Whitaker Drive in Aurora Wednesday.
Posted at 10:21 PM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 00:21:26-04

AURORA, Colo. — Three homes were severely damaged in a fire in an Aurora neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple fire crews responded to the 17400 block of East Whitaker Drive to help put out the blaze.

Residents from all three homes have been displaced, according to Aurora Fire Rescue. The Red Cross has been called in to assist them.

AFR said there are no early indications of the cause of the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to AFR.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

