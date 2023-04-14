Three-day operations in Pueblo lead to the recovery of 15 missing children and execution of 13 warrants

PUEBLO, CO — A multi-day law enforcement operation finished up in Pueblo leading to the recovery of 15 missing endangered youths and 13 warrants executed and cleared.

According to law enforcement agencies the two three-day operations titled "Operation Clean-Up," and "Operation Steel City Rescue" was a joint effort between the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the U.S. Marshals’ Missing Child Unit, Colorado Violent Offender Task Force joined Pueblo Police, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, the Tenth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Colorado State Parol and Drug Enforcement Administration.

The goal of the operations was to recover endangered missing children while simultaneously executing the warrants on wanted sexual offenders and other dangerous fugitive warrants.

“This is another example of the great teamwork that exists in Pueblo County law enforcement,” said Jeff Chostner, Tenth Judicial District Attorney. “The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, the Pueblo Police Department, DHS, the Tenth Judicial District Attorney’s Office are among the various agencies that have combined and coordinated with the U.S. Marshals Service to seek out, find and protect children in our community. This three-day operation has helped make Pueblo a safer place for our children and residents through the securing of missing children and apprehending individuals fleeing the law.”

The ages of children found were ranging from 15 -18 and were considered some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery efforts in the area. Names and backgrounds of these youth will not be released to protect the identities of these individuals.

Operation Clean-Up resulted in 13 arrests and warrants cleared for wanted fugitives. A couple of these fugitives were discovered to be located in hails in other states and are expecting them to be extradited to Colorado for trial.

During the operations, the U.S. Marshal's Office came to the assistance of the Cañon City Police Department in carrying out the arrest of a man wanted on several drug warrants Tuesday evening. Law enforcement officials arrested Robert Borman and after acquiring search warrants for the suspect's vehicle and home drugs and weapons were allegedly recovered from Borman's possession.

Law enforcement officers allegedly recovered 11,302 fentanyl pills worth an estimated $113,020; more than 142 grams of methamphetamine; 5.2 grams of heroin, six guns, and thousands of dollars in cash in this incident. The items recovered are pictured below.

“I want to thank U.S. Marshal Kirk Taylor, his deputies and Colorado Bureau of Investigations Director Chris Schafer and his agents for their unwavering support and assistance to secure this dangerous fugitive and accused narcotics distributor,” said Canon City Police Chief John Schick. “There is no way to quantify the potential number of lives the narcotic detectives, (CBI) agents, and U.S. Marshals saved as a result of their collective efforts, but I am convinced lives were saved."

You can view a video from the joint task force here.

