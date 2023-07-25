Three bodies found in rural Gunnison County from Colorado Springs says coroner

GUNNISON COUNTY, CO — The identities of three bodies found in Gunnison County earlier this July have been released.

The bodies were discovered in a remote campsite near the Gold Creek Campground on July 9th and 10th. They were found after a hiker discovered the bodies, according to the Associated Press.

The bodies were said to have been heavily decomposed and no cause of death has been provided by the Gunnison County Coroner.

The dead have been identified as all being from Colorado Springs.



42-year-old Rebecca Vance

41-year-old Christine Vance

14-year-old Male (not identified to to being a minor)

As of now, the Gunnison County Sheriff's Office is not investigating these deaths for foul play and are awaiting the full autopsy report to move forward. ____

