Three adults, one child, and three cats displaced following a house fire Friday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Three adults, one child, and three cats were displaced Friday evening following a house fire according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The fire began in the basement of a house at 723 Swope Avenue on the East Side of Colorado Springs.

CSFD says that crews initially had trouble attacking the fire from multiple propane and butane canisters stored in the basement. The fire was put out around 8 PM Friday evening.

There is no information as to what the cause of this fire was at this time.

This is a developing story and News5 will update this story as more information is learned.

