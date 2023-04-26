Three suspects arrested in connection to rock-throwing incident that killed Alexa Bartell

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Three suspects were arrested in connection to a string of rock-throwing incidents at vehicles including one that killed 20-year-old Alexa Bartell.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office announced the arrests Wednesday morning.

Bartell was killed on Wednesday, April 19 around 10:45 p.m. after a rock was thrown into her windshield while she was driving northbound on Indiana Street in Jefferson County.

The suspects were identified as Joseph Koenig, 18, Nicholas “Mitch” Karol-Chik, 19, and Zachary Kwak, 18. All were arrested at their Arvada homes, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The three suspects face charges of First Degree Murder, Extreme indifference, and additional charges are expected to be filed, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators said Alexa's vehicle was the last one in a series of vehicles to be struck by large landscaping rocks. On Monday, two more people came forward to report they were victims in separate rock-throwing incidents on that same evening Bartell was killed.

Those incidents were reported on southbound Highway 93 between mile marker 128 and Coal Creek Canyon road, according to Jenny Fulton, public affairs director with the Jefferson County sheriff's office.

JCSO Photo of Bartell's car after the incident. Photo was provided by JCSO, who received permission from Bartell's family to release.

There were other similar attacks reported that same evening:



10:04 p.m. on April 19 – Westminster - 100th Avenue and Simms Street – Rock through windshield, driver not injured

- 100th Avenue and Simms Street – Rock through windshield, driver not injured 10:26 p.m. on April 19 - Arvada - Highway 93 at Highway 72 – Rock through windshield, minor injuries to driver Between 10:26 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. on April 19:

Jefferson County - Highway 93 near Highway 128 - No injuries. Rock thrown through minivan's driver's side windows. Jefferson County - Highway 93 near Highway 128 - No injuries. Rock cracked the windshield of a Subaru Forester Boulder County - McCaslin Boulevard and S. Indiana Street (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) - Rock through a windshield, minor injuries to driver Boulder County – McCaslin Boulevard and S. Indiana Street (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) - Rock vs. Toyota 4Runner with body damage to vehicle, driver not injured 10:45 p.m. – Jefferson County – 10600 block of Indiana St. – Rock thrown through the windshield of a yellow Chevy Spark, killing driver Bartell



Bartell's employer, Commercial Flooring Services offered a $15,000 reward for information in honor of their "youngest, brightest employee."

Alexa's mother, Kelly, is also a CFS employee, the company said.

As flowers lined a broken fence near where Bartell was killed,friends shared their memories of a life cut short.

"She was a friend to everyone and brought so much joy into everyone's lives," a friend who asked not to be identified said.

"She was a very big personality. Everybody loved her," Bartell's friend, Samantha Motisi, said during a visit to a makeshift memorial Saturday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.