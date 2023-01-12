Threats made to Carson Middle School deemed not credible

FORT CARSON — Threats made online about Carson Middle School have been deemed not credible, according to officials.

A spokesperson for School District 8 said the district was made aware of online threats made to students of the school overnight.

Reports from Safe2Tell were immediately investigated and were found not to be credible.

The school has an increased security presence on campus out of precaution.

No other schools have been affected.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.