Threat made against Thomas Jefferson High School is not credible, Denver Public Schools says

DENVER — Denver Public Schools said a threat made against one of its high schools is not credible.

In a letter to parents, Principal Mike Christoff said the DPS Department of Safety received a Safe2Tell report about threats made against Thomas Jefferson High School. The investigation determined that the threat was not credible.

"As you may know, I am not able to share all of the details, but rest assured that we are working with our safety partners on the next steps," said Christoff.

There will be extra security at the school on Friday.

Christoff said any child who hears of a threat should immediately report it to a trusted adult, Safe2Tell or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.