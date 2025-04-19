Thousands without power in Custer County on Saturday morning

CUSTER COUNTY — Some households and businesses in Custer County have lost power.

As of 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 19, almost 10% of homes and businesses are without power, which equates to 877 customers.

There are three utility companies in Custer County: Black Hills Energy, Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, and San Isabel Electric Association.

The San Isabel Electric Association has not reported any outages, the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association previously reported 285 customers affected, and Black Hills Energy previously reported 1,755 customers affected.

There was no estimated restoration time at the time of publication, but at 9:45 a.m., over 2,000 households reported power outages, so households should expect their power back on soon.





