Thousands receive second vaccine dose at Broadmoor World Arena

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Broadmoor World Arena hosted a second dose vaccination clinic on Saturday.

Starting at 9 am, thousands of folks lined up in their cars.

Centura Health and COVID Check Colorado hosted the clinic, while distributing almost 2,600 Pfizer vaccines.

There were a number of patients who had not returned to get their second dose, so director of the site, Terra Avilia, wants to remind people, "the first dose alone is not 100% effective. Getting the second dose is what brings people up to the 95% efficacy."

Physician on site, Dr. Jonathon Savage of Care on Location, says in the last month they have vaccinated over 18,000 people, with one goal in mind...

"I want to bring this pandemic to an end and this is what we're all out here to do," said Dr. Savage.

Dr. Savage says he took several questions on the side effects of the second dose, saying they are generally mild and only last a couple of days.

"Make sure you stay hydrated, keep your arm moving, you can take over the counter ibuprofen for those side effects," said Dr. Savage.

A second clinic will be held at the Broadmoor World Arena on March 13th from 9am to 5pm.

