Thousands of volunteers come together for CityServe Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — More than 3,000 people across the Pikes Peak Region gathered Saturday for the seventh annual CityServe Day hosted by non-profit COSIloveyou.

CityServe Day is the largest city-wide day of service in Colorado Springs.

"Events like this are the perfect opportunity to come out and give back to the community," said Maria Martinelle.

She's one of fifty volunteers who came out to Sierra High School to help beautify the campus. They cleaned the building, re-painted stairways, the athletic hallway, and the commons area.

"Maybe it'll inspire others to come out and help because the things that you do and events like this can have an impact on young leaders and future generations," said Martinelle.

The project garnered overwhelming support with the sign-up sheet filling up within one day.

"It's amazing to have our community working and pouring themselves into our school to make students feel loved and welcomed and recharged for when they come back Monday," said Nicole Schurbon, Principal of Sierra High School.

Sierra High School is one 175 projects that took place across the city. A big jump from last year which had 80 projects and fewer volunteers due to COVID-19.

"I think there are a lot of people that want to serve, want to get out with other people," said Stu Davis, Executive Director of COSILoveYou.

He wants CityServe Day to be more than just one day of service.

"We want to create an opportunity where people can get connected to an organization where they can go back and serve at," said Davis.

So it can have a big impact on the community.

"I think it's a great way to get all of our citizens to contribute to the younger generation," said Marintelle.

