Thousands of nails in road at Voyager and Briargate Parkway

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, thousands of nails spilled into the road at Voyager and Briargate Parkway. It was reported that an orange Home Depot bucket full of nails fell out of a vehicle and it looks accidental at this time.

A street sweeper will be coming to the scene to clean up the nails. Please avoid the area at this time.

This article will be updated as we receive more information.





