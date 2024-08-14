Thousands of customers were impacted by power outages in Pueblo and Colorado Springs on Wednesday

Thousands of customers were without power Wednesday morning between Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday nearly 2,000 customers in the northeast part of Colorado Springs were without power, as of

6:22 a.m. that number is now down to just over 400 customers experiencing an outage still with restoration expected by 10:00 a.m.

In Pueblo County as of 6:30 a.m., over 900 customers were impacted by an outage, mostly affecting Pueblo's northeast side according to the Black Hills Energy Outage map.

The cause of the outages is unknown at this time but our newsroom is making calls to both utility companies and will update this article as the cause is determined.

Click here to check the Colorado Springs Utilities Outage Map.

Click here to check the Black Hills Energy Outage Map.

