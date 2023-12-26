Thousands get a Christmas Meal thanks to the Salvation Army

COLORADO SPRINGS — This Christmas Day, the Salvation Army helped more than 2,300 people across El Paso County and even some in Woodland Park have a hot meal with good company.

The nonprofit says it takes more than 200 volunteers willing to show out on Christmas Day to make it all happen.

"It's not that we want to give hot meals to everyone, but that is what we're doing, but we want to connect with people," said El Paso County Coordinator for the Salvation Army Captain Doug Hanson. "We want them to feel loved, feel accepted, and be part of the Christmas celebration".

The Salvation Army hosted meals in Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, Fountain, and Woodland Park on Christmas Day. Volunteers like Marilyn Joseph have been coming to the Manitou meal for years.

"I think it's a great help for anybody that doesn't have something, but then anybody can come!" said Joseph.

If you want to volunteer and donate to the Salvation Army, you can do so here.

