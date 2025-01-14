This weekend's snowstorm impacted local businesses in Pueblo

PUEBLO — This weekend's snowstorm forced a few businesses in Pueblo to close. While one local coffee shop didn't shut its doors, it did make some changes to prioritize safety.

The Sacred Bean Espresso Cafe, a popular spot for coffee lovers, was quieter than usual this weekend. Snow-covered streets and icy conditions kept customers and employees off the roads, so the owner made a decision.

"The biggest challenge is just making sure everybody gets to work safely, you know, road conditions have been really slick, so we'd rather cut people back and keep them home and safe," said Daniel Stone, Co-Owner the Sacred Bean. "We just adjust our hours to that."

Stone says the Sacred Bean only had to adjust hours and staffing for one day.

