This stuffed bunny was left at a Colorado trailhead. Let’s reunite it with its owner

Leaf peepers are looking out for each other.

A member of our Denver new partner's photography group on Facebook found a lost stuffed animal on a fall color tour in the Colorado high country, and hopes to reunite it with its kiddo.

Laura James found a well-loved stuffed bunny at the Abyss Trail trailhead off of Guanella Pass on a soggy Tuesday morning. She shared photos of the rabbit on social media in hopes the post might reach the owner.

“I've had my own teddy bear for over 35 years and couldn't imagine my girls losing their favorite stuffed animal either,” James wrote in an email to our Denver news partner. “It was heartbreaking seeing Bunny in the rain and flurries that morning. Hoping we can find their kid.”

Laura James

She added that the bunny is “on vacation” at James’s home in Aurora and that she’s happy to coordinate a delivery to help get it home.

If you were at Abyss Trail and think you may have left this bunny behind – or have a lead on who did – shoot me an email: landon.haaf@denver7.com.

