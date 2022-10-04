Think you have what it takes to become a baseball mascot? You might just be right for the job to become Toasty

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It's one thing to be a mascot, but it's a whole new ballgame when you become one this rotund.

Colorado Springs' Minor League Baseball team, the Rocky Mountain Vibes, are currently looking for someone to take on the role of their popular, portly mascot, Toasty.

Toasty is a s'more, whose creator clearly went heavy on the marshmallow. However, that has proven to be the right decision: Toasty has become nationally recognizable enough to be featured in "Sports Illustrated," according to the job posting.

The gig calls for a part-time commitment, which would kickoff with events just before the 2023 season.

In the video below, you can hear more about the requirements, and, to apply for the role of a lifetime, you can head here.