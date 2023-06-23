Thief steals thousands from VFW post in Penrose

PENROSE — On Tuesday morning, the VFW post-2788 in Penrose was broken

into. The suspect broke the front door, stole cash, and left thousands of dollars worth of damaged property behind.

"Why would you steal from veterans, who helped the veterans, and the families, and the community?", said VFW Post Commander Jim Sheridan. He's beyond upset about the loss in his community, he's enraged.

The security camera footage that he showed News5 details a suspect breaking into the front door of the post around 3:20 am Tuesday morning. After that, they went to the bar, looking around for cash. Once they found some, they went into the liquor room and broke into the liquor supply. Then, they went into a Pull Tabs Gambling machine.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office estimates

the stolen cash to be between two and four thousand dollars. The damage to the Pull Tabs machine could be upwards of fifteen thousand dollars.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

"He's a lowlife. Why, why would you do this?," continued Sheridan. "Help us find this individual. Let's bring justice to this. and let's put this to an end and get this over with".

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Fremont County Sheriff's Department.

