"They're planning attacks on her..." Kamala Harris endorsed as Biden drops out of race- what's next?

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Although Vice President Harris does have President Biden's endorsement, that doesn't mean she's going to automatically pop up on the ballot in November. As far as the next steps go, democrats very well may nominate Harris, but they might also try a different process for choosing a nominee.

Democrats will need to nominate a candidate by August 19th, which is the democratic national convention. According to the Associated Press, the convention's rules committee is meeting later this week, where they could establish a process to nominate Harris. However, democrats might also wait to create a more open process for choosing a nominee.

Scripps News Denver talked with a longtime political analyst at DU, Fritz Mayer, who broke down the next steps if Harris were to move forward as the democratic nominee. She'll need to announce her candidacy and pick a running mate before the democratic national convention in August. That's something Mayer says the Trump campaign won't make easy.

"The Trump campaign is already planning, or at least it's reported, that they're planning a variety of attacks on her. We can expect that, but how she will fare under those attacks, how effective she will be? As a campaigner, how rapidly the Democratic Party comes together around her, or whoever it is that ends up being the nominee, we will see. But it won't lack for drama."

Other key democrats like California Governor Gavin Newsom, and Elizabeth Warren have already endorsed Harris and no other options have made themselves clear as of this morning. We'll continue to help you navigate this road to the election in November and will let you know when the Democrats officially pick their nominee.

Mayer adds "It's an extraordinary moment for her. Frankly, I think with a better chance of winning than most people think Donald Trump is a deeply flawed candidate, and Biden was not really able to exploit that, not very effective in the debate…. Kamala Harris is tough and she will be able to do that".

