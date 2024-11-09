Restaurants around Colorado are offering veterans and active-duty military deals on Veterans Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Veterans Day is this Saturday and from free entry to national parks to free meals at local restaurants active-duty and veterans won't want to miss out on these deals on November 11th!
According to Millitary.com, these are a small handful of the restaurants and deals happening across the country at participating locations.
News 5 reached out to a few local restaurants and shops to see what deals are happening. Know of a deal we missed? Email it to us at digitalproducer@koaa.com.
LOCAL FAVORITES
Colorado Springs
Lost Friend Brewing Company
The veteran-owned Lost Friend Brewing Company will be hosting a variety of deals throughout the weekend. First off, on Friday, Marine Corps veterans will get buy one get one 50% off for the Marine Corps' Birthday on November 10. This deal applies to Marine Corps Veterans and current Marines. On Veterans Day, all veterans will receive 20% off with proof of service with a VA card, a State ID with Vet Status Listed, DD214, etc.
Phantom Canyon Brewing
Phantom Canyon Brewing, located in Downtown Colorado Springs will donate 10% of their daily sales to The Torchlight Initiative on Monday, November 11. This non-governmental organization strives to address higher rates of cancer and other diseases, illnesses, and disorders in veterans who were responsible for ICBM delivery systems in the Air Force.
Pueblo
Pass Key
Pass Key will be offering a 10% discount all day Monday for veterans at both Pueblo locations.
Pueblo locations:
Highway 50
W. Northern Ave.
ThunderZone Pizza
Thunder Zone Pizza, which has a CSU Pueblo and a Pueblo West location, always offers veterans a 10% discount. This Veterans Day, veterans eat free with proof of service.
Shamrock Brewing Company
The Pueblo brewing company will be honoring veterans on Monday, November 11. Veterans and active military personnel with valid IDs can receive a free order of Irish Nachos or a free pint of Shamrock's award-winning beer.
NATIONWIDE DEALS
Buffalo Wild Wings
Buffalo Wild Wings will be offering a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries for veterans and active duty with a valid ID who dine in with the chain.
Colorado Springs Locations:
7425 North Academy Boulevard
2905 Geyser Drive
3005 New Center Point
Pueblo Locations:
5821 North Elizabeth Street
BJ's Restaurant
Veterans with a military ID who dine at BJ's will be able to get a free Pizookie with no minimum food purchase. Any veteran will receive a bounce-back coupon for a free appetizer that expires on December 31st.
Colorado Springs Location:
5150 North Nevada Avenue
California Pizza Kitchen
To say thanks for their service, the California Pizza Kitchen will be giving veterans and active-duty members a free entrée and drink from a prix fixe menu when dining in and will receive a Buy One Get One coupon. This will be a free BOGO offer of a pizza, salad, or pasta to use between November 12th and November 25th.
Colorado Springs Location:
Park Meadows Shopping Center
Chili's
Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free meal on Veterans Day at participating locations with a valid military ID.
Colorado Springs Locations:
1706 East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard
2890 New Center Point
5807 North Academy Boulevard
1304 Interquest Parkway
Pueblo Location:
5600 North Elizabeth Street
Cañon City Location:
106 Latigo Lane
Dickey's Barbecue Pit
Veterans and active-duty members with a military ID will receive a free pulled pork sandwich.
Colorado Springs Locations:
1252 Interquest Parkway
1466 Garden of the Gods Road
4146 Austin Bluffs Parkway
7935 Constitution Avenue
811 Cheyenne Meadows Road
Pueblo Location:
1617 US-50
Dunkin'
Veterans and active-duty military with valid ID will receive a free donut of their choice.
Einstein Bros. Bagels
Veterans and active-duty military are eligible for a free any-sized hot or iced coffee with any purchase at Einstein Bros. Bagels participating locations.
Freddy's
Any veteran or active-duty military member who visits Freddy's will get a free Freddy's meal card valid for a free combo meal of their choice that can be redeemed through December 31, 2024.
Find a Colorado Springs location near you.
Golden Corral
Golden Corral will be hosting its Military Appreciation Night on Monday, November 11th from 5 p.m. to close. Any active-duty or veteran will receive a free "thank you" meal while dining in.
Hooters
Veterans and active-duty personnel with valid IDs who dine in on Saturday will get a free dinner entree from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with the purchase of a beverage.
IHOP
From 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., veterans and active-duty personnel with valid IDs will get free red, white, and blue pancakes or a pancake combo.
Mission BBQ
Veterans will be able to get a free sandwich at participating locations with a valid military ID.
Old Chicago
Veterans and active-duty military with valid IDs will get a complimentary entrée from an exclusive menu. Non-water beverage purchase required.
Outback Steakhouse
Veterans and active-duty military who dine in will receive a free Bloomin' Onion and drink with the purchase of an adult entree.
Commerce Center Drive
Geyser Drive
Red Lobster
Veterans, active-duty, and reservists who stop in will receive a free Veteran’s Shrimp & Chip – featuring six Walt's Favorite Shrimp, served with cocktail sauce and ketchup, as well as crispy French Fries and Coleslaw, with proof of service.
Red Robin
Veterans and active-duty personnel will get a free Red's Big Tavern Burger with an endless side of steak fries for those with valid IDs.
Jamboree Drive
Bloomington Street
Southgate Road
Starbucks
Veterans, military service members, and military spouses who visit participating U.S. Starbucks will get a free 12-ounce hot or cold brewed coffee.
Tucanos Brazillian Grill
Active-duty military and veterans will get a free Churrasco meal with the purchase of another Churrasco meal from November 11th and 12th, with proof of service.
