Restaurants around Colorado are offering veterans and active-duty military deals on Veterans Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Veterans Day is this Saturday and from free entry to national parks to free meals at local restaurants active-duty and veterans won't want to miss out on these deals on November 11th!

According to Millitary.com, these are a small handful of the restaurants and deals happening across the country at participating locations.

News 5 reached out to a few local restaurants and shops to see what deals are happening. Know of a deal we missed? Email it to us at digitalproducer@koaa.com.

LOCAL FAVORITES

Colorado Springs

Lost Friend Brewing Company

The veteran-owned Lost Friend Brewing Company will be hosting a variety of deals throughout the weekend. First off, on Friday, Marine Corps veterans will get buy one get one 50% off for the Marine Corps' Birthday on November 10. This deal applies to Marine Corps Veterans and current Marines. On Veterans Day, all veterans will receive 20% off with proof of service with a VA card, a State ID with Vet Status Listed, DD214, etc.

Phantom Canyon Brewing

Phantom Canyon Brewing, located in Downtown Colorado Springs will donate 10% of their daily sales to The Torchlight Initiative on Monday, November 11. This non-governmental organization strives to address higher rates of cancer and other diseases, illnesses, and disorders in veterans who were responsible for ICBM delivery systems in the Air Force.

Pueblo

Pass Key

Pass Key will be offering a 10% discount all day Monday for veterans at both Pueblo locations.

Pueblo locations:

Highway 50

W. Northern Ave.

ThunderZone Pizza

Thunder Zone Pizza, which has a CSU Pueblo and a Pueblo West location, always offers veterans a 10% discount. This Veterans Day, veterans eat free with proof of service.

Shamrock Brewing Company

The Pueblo brewing company will be honoring veterans on Monday, November 11. Veterans and active military personnel with valid IDs can receive a free order of Irish Nachos or a free pint of Shamrock's award-winning beer.

NATIONWIDE DEALS

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings will be offering a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries for veterans and active duty with a valid ID who dine in with the chain.

Colorado Springs Locations:

7425 North Academy Boulevard

2905 Geyser Drive

3005 New Center Point

Pueblo Locations:

5821 North Elizabeth Street

BJ's Restaurant

Veterans with a military ID who dine at BJ's will be able to get a free Pizookie with no minimum food purchase. Any veteran will receive a bounce-back coupon for a free appetizer that expires on December 31st.

Colorado Springs Location:

5150 North Nevada Avenue

California Pizza Kitchen

To say thanks for their service, the California Pizza Kitchen will be giving veterans and active-duty members a free entrée and drink from a prix fixe menu when dining in and will receive a Buy One Get One coupon. This will be a free BOGO offer of a pizza, salad, or pasta to use between November 12th and November 25th.

Colorado Springs Location:

Park Meadows Shopping Center

Chili's

Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free meal on Veterans Day at participating locations with a valid military ID.

Colorado Springs Locations:

1706 East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard

2890 New Center Point

5807 North Academy Boulevard

1304 Interquest Parkway

Pueblo Location:

5600 North Elizabeth Street

Cañon City Location:

106 Latigo Lane



Dickey's Barbecue Pit

Veterans and active-duty members with a military ID will receive a free pulled pork sandwich.

Colorado Springs Locations:

1252 Interquest Parkway

1466 Garden of the Gods Road

4146 Austin Bluffs Parkway

7935 Constitution Avenue

811 Cheyenne Meadows Road

Pueblo Location:

1617 US-50

Dunkin'

Veterans and active-duty military with valid ID will receive a free donut of their choice.

Find a location near you.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Veterans and active-duty military are eligible for a free any-sized hot or iced coffee with any purchase at Einstein Bros. Bagels participating locations.

Find a location near you.

Freddy's

Any veteran or active-duty military member who visits Freddy's will get a free Freddy's meal card valid for a free combo meal of their choice that can be redeemed through December 31, 2024.

Find a Colorado Springs location near you.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral will be hosting its Military Appreciation Night on Monday, November 11th from 5 p.m. to close. Any active-duty or veteran will receive a free "thank you" meal while dining in.

Colorado Springs Location

Pueblo Location

Hooters

Veterans and active-duty personnel with valid IDs who dine in on Saturday will get a free dinner entree from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with the purchase of a beverage.

Colorado Springs Location.

IHOP

From 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., veterans and active-duty personnel with valid IDs will get free red, white, and blue pancakes or a pancake combo.

Find a location near you.

Mission BBQ

Veterans will be able to get a free sandwich at participating locations with a valid military ID.

Colorado Springs Location

Old Chicago

Veterans and active-duty military with valid IDs will get a complimentary entrée from an exclusive menu. Non-water beverage purchase required.

Find a location near you.

Outback Steakhouse

Veterans and active-duty military who dine in will receive a free Bloomin' Onion and drink with the purchase of an adult entree.

Commerce Center Drive

Geyser Drive

Red Lobster

Veterans, active-duty, and reservists who stop in will receive a free Veteran’s Shrimp & Chip – featuring six Walt's Favorite Shrimp, served with cocktail sauce and ketchup, as well as crispy French Fries and Coleslaw, with proof of service.

Find a location near you.

Red Robin

Veterans and active-duty personnel will get a free Red's Big Tavern Burger with an endless side of steak fries for those with valid IDs.

Jamboree Drive

Bloomington Street

Southgate Road

Starbucks

Veterans, military service members, and military spouses who visit participating U.S. Starbucks will get a free 12-ounce hot or cold brewed coffee.

Find a location near you.

Tucanos Brazillian Grill

Active-duty military and veterans will get a free Churrasco meal with the purchase of another Churrasco meal from November 11th and 12th, with proof of service.

Cinema Point location

