'There’s not a choice': Democratic voters react to Colorado DNC delegates support for VP Kamala Harris

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Democratic Party said 95% of Colorado's delegates to the Democratic National Convention (DNC) pledged their support for Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's presidential nominee during a virtual vote Monday night.

Colorado Democratic Party Chair Shad Murib said the party is ready to elect VP Harris in the fall.

"Vice President Harris has won endorsements from our entire federal delegation and statewide Democrats, as well as elected Democrats at all levels, including grassroots leaders and activists across the state. There’s no one better prepared to prosecute the case against convicted felon Donald Trump than Vice President Harris...", said Murib.

News5 spoke with Democratic voters in Colorado Springs about their thoughts on the unconventional election process. Some Democrats said they felt votes for President Joe Biden during this year's presidential primary did not matter at the end of the day.

“I would say donors definitely have a big say in it and I would probably say the Democratic vote is not necessarily being heard so much at the moment," said Sydney Woolly, a Democratic voter living in Colorado Springs.

Others said they wished President Biden would have ended his reelection campaign sooner to avoid a last-minute scramble for a new nominee. Laci Leblanc said she voted for President Biden during the primary.

“It goes how it goes. I did vote for him. At the time we thought he was going to be the man. He’s not now so we gotta just adjust," said Leblanc.

Vice President Harris' campaign said it raised more than $100 million between Sunday afternoon and Monday evening. Some Democratic voters said they feel this election has put the power of money on full display.

"That does bother me but it's just kind of like a flawed aspect of our democracy," said Davis Johnson, a Democratic voter in Colorado Springs.

Johnson said although he feels there's no choice but to support VP Harris, he said she's the next best candidate.

“I think a lot of people are a lot more happy to vote for Kamala Harris than they were for Biden," he said. “People that voted in the primary were still voting for Kamala Harris in a smaller way.”

The Democratic National Convention runs Aug. 19-22 in Chicago. That's when Democratic delegates will officially nominate their pick for president.

