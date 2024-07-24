"There's no escaping it" Community reaction to increased wildfire smoke in the air, plus, what doctors say

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Environmental Protection Agency has an air quality index to inform us how harmful the current pollution is. Right now we're sitting around the middle in the unhealthy slot.

We sat down with Doctor Paul Mayer with the El Paso County Health Department to ask why these levels can still harm everyone. He says many unhealthy particles in wildfire smoke could contribute to negative health effects.

He says because of the smoke, we're seeing a rise in heart attacks, strokes, and of course respiratory complaints. It's something he says can affect everyone… "it's still probably worth checking where those smoke levels are, because if they're quite high, even a healthy person might choose to exercise at a different time."

Doctors say the best thing to do is adjust your outdoor exposure when the air quality index is high. You can check that on you're phone's weather app. Another easy solution we found for you is re-circulating the air in your car while you're out. Hit that little button and make sure your cabin air filter is clean.

Community members we bumped into say there's no escaping the smoke... "It’s the same in Helena where I’m from, so, it’s like we didn’t escape it. But here we are! No, we don’t worry about it too much ourselves, but we do keep an eye on it.”

Thanks to Fatima Elshani for sharing her beautiful photo of the smokey front range (above). You can always send us your pictures and news tips by using the form below.

Email Reporter Jake Walker at jake.walker@koaa.com. Follow @JakeOnAiron Instagram and Jake Walker Media on Facebook.

___





What's in store for Monsoon Season in southern Colorado If you've lived in Colorado for a few years, you're familiar with the North American Monsoon. If you're not, buckle up...because it's on the way. The summer monsoon is coming, here's this year's forecast

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.