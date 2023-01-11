"There’s great risk I think when we’re trying to do life alone," free parent support groups

COLORADO SPRINGS — Catholic Charities of Central Colorado give families basic needs like diapers or clothes so parents can focus on being there for their kids.

Its Circle of Parents support groups helps parents problem-solve with others going through the same things.

"Not all of our families are in situations of poverty yet the isolation can feel like that same challenge and struggle," said the Early Childhood Parent Education Manager Kathy Dobyns.

Circle of Parents group meets twice a week. Sign up here for the next circle.

A mother of four, Bri Wilkerson, joined the Circle of Moms three years ago. She finds new ways to overcome past challenges.

"Where I’ve just totally messed up as a parent and I have learned how to relate to them," said Wilkerson.

Parent-led groups open discussions based on what's working and not working for them.

"You could make very long-term lasting effects for your life and your family," said Wilkerson.

A stay-at-home dad of two, Adrian Nunez, is finding new ways to connect and communicate.

"We need to create those strong, vulnerable men in our community so that they can learn that nurturing and bring that back home," said Nunez.

Nunez and Wilkerson said they can be better parents.

