Pueblo Police say roads are clear again following heavy police presence

Cassime Joseph
Posted at 10:08 AM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 12:52:26-04

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department(PPD) reports that the area is clear following a heavy police presence near 7th Avenue in Pueblo.

PPD was dealing with an incident at the 2800 block of 7th Avenue.

We have limited knowledge of the situation.

This is an active article.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.
