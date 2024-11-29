The YMCA's 27th Annual Turkey Trot was a success on Thanksgiving morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region celebrated the 27th Annual Turkey Trot 5k on Thanksgiving morning.

Over 3,500 participated in the event this year, and folks had the option to either run or walk. All of the funds from the race will be used to "help individuals and families in the Pikes Peak Region gain access to programs such as child care, swim lessons, and youth sports."

Participants gathered at the Briargate Family Y at 4025 Family Place, in Colorado Springs.

Kids were able to participate in the free Tiny Trot race at 8:15 a.m. and the 5k began at 9 a.m.

People who were racing were encouraged to bring their strollers and furry friends.

The Turkey Trot is one of the featured races of the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region's Annual 5k Race Series.

Races include the Creepy Crawl, which took place on October 26th,

The Turkey Trot 5k on Thanksgiving,

And the Jingle Jog 5k, which will happen on Saturday, December 14. If you would like to register for the Jingle Jog, visit the YMCA's registration page online.





