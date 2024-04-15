The YMCA is celebrating their 30th year of their annual Healthy Kids Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The YMCA is hosting the 30th anniversary of its Annual Healthy Kids Day.

Healthy Kids Day was made to explain to children and their families that being healthy in a variety of different aspects, is integral to living a happy and healthy life.

During the day, participants will learn about healthy eating, nutrition and physical activity, mental and emotional well-being, and how to develop and continue healthy habits.

Healthy Kids Day is celebrated anywhere but can be celebrated at the Briargate and Southeast YMCA locations if you are in southern Colorado.

The event will take place on Apr. 20, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

During the celebration, fun events will be held, games, activities, healthy snacks, over 50 local vendor booths, and much more will be free and available to the community.

For 30 years, Healthy Kids Day has been inspiring children and their families to practice healthy habits, engage in a life of eating well, and enjoy a lifetime of exercising.

For more information about the YMCA's Healthy Kids Day, you can visit here.

____

____

