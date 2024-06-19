"The Work Still Continues" Local NAACP Reaction To National Juneteenth Holiday In Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Although organizers of a local event say Juneteenth is a day of celebration, Angela Stevens with the NAACP says their goal is to bring to light that more work needs to be done when it comes to equality across all races.

On June 19th, 1865, slaves in Texas finally received word that they were free. Stevens says it was a day of celebration and prayer. It came two years after Lincoln presented the Emancipation Proclamation.

159 years later, Stevens says there's still work to be done. “I do believe that racism or cultural biases are very much still present in our city and in the world. There is still very much a need to celebrate Juneteenth and bring that information to the forefront and educate people”

Today's event is a prayer breakfast that kicks off at 7:30 am at the Antlers Hotel, downtown. The event is sold out for this year. There are some other options though for celebrations:

As far as closures, here's a statement from the City of Colorado Springs: "The following City of Colorado Springs administrative and elected administrative offices and agencies will be closed on Wednesday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth, a national holiday to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States:



Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit

City Administration Building

City AuditoriumCity Clerk

City Hall

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

Deerfield, Hillside, Meadows Park and Westside Community Centers

Municipal Court

Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site

Sales Tax Office

Sports Office at Memorial Park

Sports Office at Memorial Park





