The 'what if' festival takes over the streets of downtown

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The 11th annual "What If" Festival of Innovation and Imagination will be taking place downtown Saturday, September 10th.

The "What If" festival is a celebration of innovation, creativity, and the entrepreneurial spirit of the Pike's Peak region.

The goal of the festival is to bring creators and innovators together for a day of learning and fun with the Colorado Springs community.

People can expect a wide variety of local artists, musicians, entrepreneurs, and vendors to be in attendance for fun for the whole family to join. The festival will also feature live music from local musicians below is the music schedule for the weekend.

The festival will be happening from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm in the heart of Downtown. Events will be happening all day throughout the city center. Check the map below to get a little more detail on what buildings will be hosting events.

To learn more about the "What if" festival.

