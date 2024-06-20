The Western Street Breakfast kicks off the start of rodeo season

COLORADO SPRINGS — Hay bales, cowboys and pancakes took over downtown Colorado Springs to celebrate the Pikes Peak Region's Western heritage.

Brett Axton, a Pikes Peak Range Rider, says the Western Breakfast is a great way to bring the community together ahead of the upcoming rodeo.

"The whole idea is to get people to come downtown, experience kind of the cowboy way, the western way of life and kick off the range riders as they ride around the Pikes Peak area," he said.

The street breakfast uses more than 1,000 pounds of pancake batter, 80 gallons of syrup and 1,100 bales of straw.

Axton explains just how large the rodeo truly is.

"It's a huge rodeo. It's an NFR finals precursor to what's gonna happen in Vegas and this is a big deal. People are coming from all over the world to ride in this rodeo."

Want to find out more about the Western Street Breakfast? Watch the video above.





History of the Western Street Breakfast The annual Western Street Breakfast kicks off the rodeo season in the Pikes Peak Region and the history behind the event. History behind the Western Street Breakfast and traditions behind the event

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.