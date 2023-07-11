'The Veterans Voice' is a podcast sharing local stories, struggles, and paths to success

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — We're shining the spotlight on one of the many ways Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center in Colorado Springs is working to connect with veterans in our community.

Ted Robertson produces The Veterans Voice podcast.

"[The] Veterans Voice is a project we started in 2018 and what that was is a project that supports Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center in three areas, communications, community outreach, and we also an arm of fundraising," said Ted Roberston Media Outreach Coordinator.

The Veterans Voice podcast informs veterans about the benefits of Mt. Carmel and their partners. The podcast also tells stories about veterans and how Mt. Carmel helps guide them through a difficult system transition back into civilian life.

The podcast can also be accessed on all major podcast services.

To learn more a little about the program and look at the previous episode, click here.

