The Veterans Business Outreach Center is hosting a series of business workshops for small business owners

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Veterans Business Outreach Center (VBOC) is hosting a series of workshops with lenders and small business owners on how to access funding, and how to receive money and use it effectively.

VBOC is hosting these workshops to help guide veteran-owned businesses. The group works through the Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center.

WATCH: MOUNT CARMEL: A VISION TO SERVE OUR VETERANS REALIZED

The workshops will begin Mar. 5. and will see seminars covering several topics including how personal and business credit can affect your business, how to plan, and manage cash flow financial plans financially, and is topped off with a lender expo that will include speakers from the U.S. Small Business Administration and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The workshops will take place on Mar. 5, Mar. 12, and Mar. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at the Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation.

There will also be a daylong expo held on Mar. 26, at 10 a.m. located at the Library 21C, 1175 Chapel Hills Dr. This expo will include lunch.

Business owners can meet with lenders on this day from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Kia Palmer, director of the VBOC said “This is not about just getting the money, there is so much more, it’s about economic growth and creating a plan for sustainability.”

If you are interested in the workshops, you can register here.

