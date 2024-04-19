The University of Colorado Colorado Springs hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for new engineering center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The University of Colorado Colorado Springs hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of their new Anschutz Engineering Center.

The new facility is a 23,000-square-foot building that features state-of-the-art lab spaces and classrooms.

The space was created to accommodate those who are pursuing degrees in aerospace engineering, as the aerospace industry is surging in Colorado Springs. Students can gain the experience needed to pursue careers in a field that is rapidly growing around them.

The university has recognized the demand and has created this facility to help the students emerge as well-skilled and qualified as possible.

The 23 million dollar project will not act only as a center for theology, but will also allow students to get hands-on in the new 3,000-square-foot design and prototyping center.

