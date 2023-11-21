The United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum hosting extended Holiday hours this week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum located just west of Downtown Colorado Springs is remaining open for a chunk of the week with extended hours.

The museum is hoping people use part of their holiday week off to pay a visit. Normally closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, the museum says it will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the next two days.

The museum will be closed on Thanksgiving day. Then on Friday, it will reopen from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

