The United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum hosting extended Holiday hours this week

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs is opening with extended hours this week. They're hoping people use part of their holiday week off to pay a visit.
Posted at 8:07 AM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 10:07:24-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum located just west of Downtown Colorado Springs is remaining open for a chunk of the week with extended hours.

The museum is hoping people use part of their holiday week off to pay a visit. Normally closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, the museum says it will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the next two days.

The museum will be closed on Thanksgiving day. Then on Friday, it will reopen from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
