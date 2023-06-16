The United States Air Force Academy appoints a new Commandant of Cadets

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY — There is a new Commandant of Cadets at the United States Air Force Academy.

The United States Air Force Academy announced that Brigadier General Gavin Marks has taken over command from former commandant Brigadier General Paul Moga.

Brigadier General Marks earned his officer commission from the United States Air Force Academy in 1996 and before his appointment as commandant, he was the serving Director of Electromagnetic Superiority Headquarters for the United States Air Force, Washington, D.C.

In his new role, Brig. Gen. Marks will be in charge of 4,300 Cadets and more than 200 Air Force and civilian personnel. He will serve as the head of character development, Basic Cadet Training, and Expeditionary Skills training for the Air Force Cadet Wing.

United States Air Force Academy Former United States Air Force Commandant of Cadets Brig. Gen. Paul Moga

“I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to the cadets. They are the heart and soul of this institution, and it has been my privilege to lead and mentor them over the past two years,” said Moga. “Their commitment to duty, dedication to excellence, and adherence to the core values of Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence in All We Do has been personally inspiring.”

Brig. General Moga has been selected for a promotion to major general and will be serving as the Chief of Staff, Headquarter U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

