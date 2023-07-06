The United States Air Force Academy 10th Air Base Wing welcomes a new commanding officer

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO — A new commanding officer is in charge of the 10th Air Base Wing at The United States Air Force Academy.

Colonel Amy Glisson replaced Brigadier General Select Christopher Leonard, who will head to Germany to command Ramstein Air Base.

"I look forward to seeing how we support each other to the 10th airbase wing group, squadron commanders, directors, officers, chiefs, SEL shirts, airmen, ATF and NAFF civilians, contractors, teammates, and volunteer staff. You are the backbone of this wing," said Colonel Amy Glisson.

Glisson has served in a number of high-level positions over her career, including as executive officer for the Thunderbirds. She will now have several responsibilities including security, medical, engineering, and logistics for more than 25,000 people at the academy.

Glisson graduated from the academy in 2001 and recently served as the commander of Germany's 86th mission support group. She also led the effort to temporarily house Afghan citizens after the fall of Kabul in 2021.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.