The Teller County Sheriff's Office reports a missing juvenile

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — The Teller County Sheriff's Office reports they are searching for a missing juvenile last seen on Monday night.
Have you seen this missing Juvenile? Last seen 10pm July 8th at home in Woodland Park. 5'11" 175 pounds brown shaved hair and brown eyes. Wearing plaid button up shirt, jeans and cowboy boots. If you see this missing person, call the Teller County Sheriff's Office (719) 687-9652 pic.twitter.com/xMUhMQStQX— Lieutenant Bunting, PIO (@TCSOPIO) July 9, 2024
He was last seen at 10 p.m. in his home in Woodland Park.
He is 5'11" and 175 pounds with shaved hair and brown eyes.
Last seen wearing a plaid button-up shirt, jeans, and cowboy boots.
If you have seen or have any information on this missing person please call the Teller County Sheriff's Office (719)687-9652.
