The Teller County Sheriff's Office reports a missing juvenile

Teller County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 12:07 PM, Jul 09, 2024

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — The Teller County Sheriff's Office reports they are searching for a missing juvenile last seen on Monday night.

He was last seen at 10 p.m. in his home in Woodland Park.

He is 5'11" and 175 pounds with shaved hair and brown eyes.

Last seen wearing a plaid button-up shirt, jeans, and cowboy boots.

If you have seen or have any information on this missing person please call the Teller County Sheriff's Office (719)687-9652.
