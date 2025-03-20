The Tejon Street Revitalization Project is beginning Monday, commuters may need to seek alternative routes

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Tejon Street Revitalization Project is starting on Monday, March 24.

Beginning Monday, N. Tejon St. between Colorado Avenue and Pikes Peak Avenue will be closed through June, when Block 1 is expected to be completed.

The project aims to make the downtown area more accessible for pedestrians and easier for delivery vehicles to navigate.

The City of Colorado Springs has provided a detour map;

City of Colorado Springs

The detour route for if you're traveling northbound on Tejon St beginning Monday;



Turn left onto E Colorado Ave,

Then turn right onto S Cascade Ave,

Turn right onto E Pikes Peak Ave, and

Turn left back onto N Tejon St.

The City says;

On Tuesday, March 25, crews will be removing trees on Tejon St and parking will be temporarily restricted

Northbound Tejon St will be closed to cars between Colorado Avenue and Pikes Peak Avenue, which includes street parking

Lefthand and righthand turns from Colorado Avenue onto northbound Tejon St will be closed

Mountain Metro's ZEB Route will have a detour, and the stop on Tejon St at Colorado Avenue will be removed temporarily

Southbound Tejon St will remain open to cars

According to the City, temporary walkways will be created for people to access local businesses in the construction zone.

If you're looking to park in the area, no parking will be allowed on Block 1 during construction for safety reasons, but City parking garages will still offer parking for $1/hour and free on Sundays.

Businesses that are impacted by the construction will be offering limited vouchers to customers for two free hours of City garage parking.

After June, construction will move to Block 2 between Pikes Peak Avenue and Kiowa Street.





