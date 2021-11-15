The story behind the Omelette Parlor

COLORADO SPRINGS — A local Colorado Springs staple has been in business for almost 40 years. But what makes the story even more compelling is the history behind this restaurant’s old building.

From good eggs to bacon, the Omelette Parlor is known for having a solid breakfast here in the Springs. Having been voted the best of Colorado Springs many times, the customers seem to like what they are doing here.

The story dates back to 1893 when it was built and then purchased to be the retirement home of famous movie star Ruth Etting and her husband. The pair later turned it into a restaurant known as the T-Bone Club, which eventually became the Hackney House. In the early ’80s, the building became the Omelette Parlor, which at the time was an old western chain.

Well, in 1993, this Omelette Parlor became independently owned. Today, it’s the only remaining Omelette Parlor in the nation. They haven’t even changed the hardwood floors, the booths, or the service.

“I mean it’s really charming, it’s really quaint. It hasn’t been remodeled since they’ve opened which has its pros and its cons but it’s what gives it character. You know, if we were to open another one, it wouldn’t be the same,” said Susan Whitlock, the Omelette Parlor’s manager.

“It’s not for everybody. You know, it is the Omelette Parlor and we’ve got people that have been coming here for 30 years who remember this, and I think that says something. Why would we change something if it’s working?”

The pandemic was a challenging chapter for the Omelette Parlor, but Susan tells me it was the customers who kept the lights on for this old building.

Although breakfast food isn’t the most popular “to-go” style food, Susan says the take-out orders really helped the restaurant survive.