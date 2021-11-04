The story behind Delilah’s Fashion Truck

COLORADO SPRINGS — Adventure is a big part of the Colorado lifestyle, and one local clothing store is embracing that theme. Delilah’s Fashion Truck started as an old school bus on wheels before expanding to a brick-and-mortar store.

Local small business owners Julie Megahan and Amie Bennight have had a passion for fashion since they were 5 years old. In 2017, the duo made their dreams a reality by opening up Delilah's Fashion Bus, a 1996 school bus that the pair remodeled for their business.

“Our friendship started when our two boys were in preschool together and they are now freshmen in high school, so our friendship has been a long time. We were both Texas girls, which created a huge bond, and we just instantly fell in love with each other,” said Julie.

Their business goal is to embrace the Colorado lifestyle of adventure and inspire women along the way.

“We jumped off a cliff. We got an idea and we followed it and it’s been a journey. We absolutely love what we do. We have a passion for clothing and making women feel good about how they look at any shape and size, and it’s just really rewarding,” said Amy.

The two drive their fashionable bus all throughout the state, supporting the community along the way.

“For community outreach, we do a lot of giving back so we do events for nonprofits, schools, and we like to give a portion of what we make at those events back to who we are supporting,” said Julie.

For more information on where you can find Delilah's Fashion Bus, visit here.

