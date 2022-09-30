The State Debate: 2022 Colorado Gubernatorial Debate

COLORADO SPRINGS — KOAA News5, The Gazette, and The El Pomar Foundation's Forum for Civic Advancement are teaming up again to bring you The State Debate ahead of the November General Election.

This event features Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl in a live-streamed debate from The Garden Pavillion at Penrose House in Colorado Springs.

The debate starts Sunday, October 16th at 6 PM with KOAA News5 anchor Rob Quirk acting as moderator. He will be joined by panelist Luige Del Puerto, Editor of Colorado Politics, and KOAA News5 anchor Alasyn Zimmerman.

The public is invited to fill out questions for THE State Debate candidates here.

You can catch the debate LIVE on KOAA News5 live streaming platforms, the News5 mobile app, and the Gazette.

If you miss the live event, News5 will replay The State Debate as part of our newscast lineup on Wednesday, October 18:



4:00-4.30pm - News5 at 4pm

4.30-5:00pm - NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

5:00-5.30pm - News5 Colorado 2022 Election Preview, hosted by Alasyn Zimmerman

5.30-6.30pm - The State Debate (replay)

6.30-7:00pm - News5 Special Edition

Here's what happened in the first debate between the candidates

Governor Polis and Heidi Ganahl faced off Wednesday night to offer their side of top issues for Colorado including the state of the economy, crime, education, and post-pandemic recovery.

According to the Associated Press, Ganahl pointed out the high fentanyl overdose rates, inflation, and what she called poor education standards in public schools. She describes herself as "a mom on a mission" and argued that rising crime and drug-related overdoses are harming children.

She criticized Polis for signing a 2019 law that she claimed weakened penalties for certain types of fentanyl possession. Polis defended offering other solutions to the drug crisis including better treatment practices and more strict penalties for drug dealers that he signed this year.

Polis then flipped the script on Ganahl claiming her proposals to reduce the state gas tax and remove income taxes would defund law enforcement officers and prisons across the state which Ganahl swiftly denied.

Both candidates then discussed climate change policy with Ganahl proposing an all-solution approach to energy policy which includes coal and nuclear power but Polis pointed to a more green energy policy. Polis even commented on the vehicles they drive to endorse the oil industry "You drive a Tesla, I drive an internal combustion engine."

Ganahl pledged to eliminate the state income tax to drive economic growth and reduce the size of the state bureaucracy tying both Polis to Biden blaming both for inflation that's eaten into the incomes of Colorados. Polis fired back that he has expedited tax refunds and delayed or lessened fees for many services and small businesses.

The two candidates will square off again on Sunday, October 16th to discuss these issues and more. KOAA News5 will carry the event live on our streaming platforms and provide a replay on Wednesday, October 19.

Here are important election dates:



Monday, October 17th: Last day to submit an application to register to vote in the 2022 General Election through a voter registration drive

Monday, October 31st: Last day to submit an application to register to vote through the mail, a voter registration agency, a local driver's license examination facility, or online to receive a mail ballot for the 2022 General Election. (Through the 8th day prior to the election)

Tuesday, November 8th: General Election(Polls open 7:00am to 7:00pm) _____

