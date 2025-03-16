The St. Baldrick's Foundation hosted its 'Brave the Shave' Event in Pueblo West on Saturday

PUEBLO WEST — Saturday, March 15, was the 'Brave the Shave' Fundraiser event hosted by the St. Baldrick's Foundation.

Over 150 people participated in the event while News5 was there, gathering at the VFW post in Pueblo West.

Shaving their heads symbolizes solidarity with children who lose their hair during cancer treatment.

This annual event in Pueblo West has raised over 267 thousand dollars since 2014, and there are no plans to stop soon.

"Childhood cancer morphs into an adult cancer as children age. Childhood cancer is the most underfunded of all cancer research out there. That's why this event is so important. That's why this event is so critical because we need to draw eyes to it. We need people to understand that childhood cancer is here in this community, unfortunately, and it affects more people than you realize." Brad Riccillo, Event Organizer

