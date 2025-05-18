The Special Forces Foundation held its Memorial Day Ruck March on Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Special Forces Foundation held its Memorial Day Ruck March at America the Beautiful Park on Saturday.

The foundation supports U.S. Army Special Forces, also known as "Green Berets," and their families.

Along with the ruck, the event offered a number of vendors and live music.

Roughly 480 people came out for the march.

Participants could do a 5k, 10k, or 30k out-and-back route.

Each participant packed their rucksack with nonperishable food that was then donated to Care and Share Food Bank.

The foundation tells us the importance of this event.

"To memorialize those fallen. Because I think that sometimes, you know, we just go on our day to day, but we want to remember that those people that gave their lives did some the ultimate sacrifice, and we want to remember them every day we can." Katie Matzke, Special Forces Foundation Chief Programs Officer





