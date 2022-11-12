The sound of remission, Bexley's bell ringing

COLORADO SPRINGS — Those who have been affected by cancer in some way through a family member, a friend, or maybe yourself, may have heard of the cancer bell. Patients ring bells in hospitals around the world to mark the end of their treatments.

Now it is Bexley Schumaker's turn to ring the Balloon Bell at the children's hospital, Colorado Springs. This bell was put into place thanks to the Bexley strong community who made it happen through donations.

Fittingly a sea of pink supported Bexley as she rang the bell. You may remember when we introduced you to "pink Friday" which was started as a sign of support from those at Chinook Elementary -- the school where Bexley's three brothers attend. A close friend began selling the shirts as a way to give back to other kids also battling cancer.

The Schumakers know what a heart-wrenching journey it is. Bexley was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, just days before she was set to start preschool. It was 816 days from her diagnosis to remission.

The Bexley Strong community raised $10k to create the Balloon Bell. After COVID kept loved ones from being inside the hospital, this was a way for them to gather and support families leaving the hospital. It will be used to mark medical transitions of all kinds. Whether it’s a celebration of a NICU baby getting out or the celebration of one’s life.

The Bexley Strong foundation is still accepting donations-- 100 percent of which goes to filling Bexley's Blessings Wagon with gifts for kids going through treatment. They get to pick out a little gift for distraction and a sign of hope. If you would like to donate click here.

