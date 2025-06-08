The Sheriff's Office brings 40 goats to clean up three acres of invasive weeds near the County Jail

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — 40 goats are behind bars at the El Paso County jail...But don't worry, it's not what you think.

They are grazing around the property as natural weed control.

It's a zero-cost approach to managing the land and enriching the soil.

The goats also promote biodiversity, help pasture health, and reduce wildfire risks by eating the fuels.

Sheriff Joseph Roybal says this is an innovative way to improve public safety while saving taxpayers money.

You can see the goats yourself from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. every day.

Just park at the visitor center and walk north of the flag poles to see them.

Be warned! Sometimes the goats can be a little camera-shy as they take their time to get to the viewing area.

