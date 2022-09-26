The second victim dies in a stabbing that happened last week

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs police announced that a second victim has passed away in a stabbing that happened last Thursday evening.

Officers responded last Thursday evening to reports of the stabbing that happened on Dancing Horse Drive. When they arrived they found two adults with life-threatening injuries needing medical attention as soon as possible.

The two adults were transported to local hospitals for their injuries that evening and Mrs. Parker-Lykins, one of the victims died due to her injuries.

The second victim who has not been identified by Colorado Springs Police passed away Monday. The coroner's office will identify the victim following an autopsy determining the victim's cause of death.

The suspect involved in these stabbings has been identified as Mrs. Parker-Lykins's son, 31-year-old Cody Parker.

Mr. Parker was taken into custody Thursday evening by CSPD following the stabbing after being treated for self-inflicted wounds.

The Colorado Springs Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating this crime. Charges for Mr. Parker will be amended to include the murder of the second victim.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

_____

