COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Rock Ledge Ranch House turned 150 on Saturday.

It's the oldest building on the ranch and was originally owned by the Chambers family.

Robert and Elise Chambers purchased the property in 1874 and completed work on the house in June 1875.

To celebrate, the ranch had special events around the property.

Visitors could take a wagon ride, see an art show in the barn, and buy milk and cookies for only 15 cents.

The cookies were being made fresh in the rock ledge house.

"Living history like this really humanizes people. It gives people a chance to experience with multiple senses what history was really like, what living in 1875 right here in front of Garden of the Gods was really like." Elizabeth Borders, Educator And Historical Interpreter

On Sunday, the great-granddaughter of Robert and Elise Chambers will be at the ranch tomorrow to talk about her great-grandmother.

