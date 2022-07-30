The ringing of the Balloon Bell, an end to Kinsley's cancer fight and light for many

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — It was a very special moment for one family as they left Children’s Hospital Colorado, ringing an outdoor bell for the first time.

Kinsley Streyle got to make the walk from the hospital doors lined with family, friends and staff as they celebrated the end of her fight with leukemia.

After years of radiation, chemo and hospital stays 6-year-old Kinsley, marked the success with the ringing of the “Balloon Bell”. It was an emotional moment for all, and especially close to the hearts of 5-year-old Bexley Schumaker and her family as they continue on in their own fight.

Bexley has strong community support in her fight, in fact, they raised $10k to create the Balloon Bell.

Jenny Schumaker says, “This is not easy. We look for every bit of light during these times. Knowing that there are so many kids that will get to ring this bell and it’s going to be a moment of happiness, that's what it is about." Husband Kurt added, " to get to celebrate with friends and family means everything. They get to see the joy of the moment and that wasn't able to happen during COVID."

After COVID kept loved ones from being inside the hospital, this was a way for them to gather and support families leaving the hospital. It will be used to mark medical transitions of all kinds. Whether it’s a celebration of a NICU baby getting out or the celebration of one’s life.

Kelly Miller, Clinical Manager for the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders explains the harder side that should still get recognized, “ It’s heartbreaking when parents walk out of the hospital without their child and so could this also be a moment to pause and commemorate their child. To find something that creates meaning for that child’s life.”

The quote on the bell tells of its name significance, "Balloons capture moments of celebration and symbolize the freedom of our spirits to soar. Balloons also represent moments of release and letting go: of fears, sorrows and the past. Children and families can mark milestones along their health care journey by sounding the Balloon Bell as they move forward."

The Balloon Bell puts Colorado Springs on the map as the only Hospital in the nation to have an outdoor bell for such commemorations.

