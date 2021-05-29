The Rides at City Park reopen in Pueblo

PUEBLO — Friday is opening night for the Rides at City Park in Pueblo.

Like many things, it was closed last year because of the pandemic.

"Oh gosh, I mean, we're just so excited to see the rides running, the music playing the kids laughing. That's why we are here," Mike Sexton with the Pueblo Parks and Recreation Department said.

The rides will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

If you bought tickets last year, Parks and Rec says they will be honored this year.