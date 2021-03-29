The Review & Preview: What Coloradans need to know for the week ahead

AS PART OF NEWS5'S COMMITMENT TO KEEPING YOU INFORMED AND EMPOWERED ABOUT WHAT'S GOING ON WITH OUR STATE AMID THE PANDEMIC, here is a review and preview of what is going on in Southern Colorado. — As part of News5's commitment to keeping you informed and empowered about what's going on with our state amid the pandemic, here is a review and preview of what is going on in Southern Colorado.

The Review

Here are some of the big stories in our state we saw last week.

In regards to the pandemic, the COVID-19 dial for Colorado was updated to lessen restrictions in the lower risk levels. Governor Polis extended an executive order to keep the dial in this form until at least April 16. At that point, the state says the Governor may decide to do away with the dial.

The statewide mask mandate is set to expire on April 3. It's been renewed every thirty days since enacted in Spring 2020. That may also be modified or changed altogether next time around.

Vigils continue to be held as we remember the victims of the Boulder shooting at a King Soopers store. Ten people were killed in the mass shooting. We've been working to remember all the victims. Flags continue to fly at half staff until mid-week to remember each of them.

The accused gunman, a 21-year-old from Arvada is charged with at least ten counts of murder. In his first court appearance, the defense asked for time to begin the process of a mental evaluation. Police and prosecutors say they are still trying to determine a motive in the case.

The Preview

As we look ahead to next week, Monday marks one week since the tragedy in Boulder. University of Colorado - Colorado Springs is joining the University of Colorado community for a moment of silence at 2:30 in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, the funeral for fallen Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley will be held. The general public will be allowed to attend, though officials are encouraging supporters to watch the service from home due to COVID-19 restrictions. We will help you remember the hero who rushed in to save others in that deadly shooting.

On Wednesday as we look to rebound from the pandemic, we take you to Goodwill Possibilities. It's a local day program helping adults with developmental disabilities. Here they learn to be independent and find more confidence. It's such a unique place and I can't wait to show you around and introduce you to some of the clients who are thriving in this culture.

On Thursday, the Colorado Rockies are home against the Dodgers. We're taking you to Coors Field where the team is hitting the diamond for the home opener in front of a maximum of 12,500 fans.

